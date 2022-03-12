Zacks: Analysts Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.65. 987,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

