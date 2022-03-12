Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.13 Million

Brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to post sales of $705.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $714.80 million and the lowest is $701.00 million. ITT posted sales of $698.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.30. 491,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,345,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 684.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.