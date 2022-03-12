Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 394,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,434. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.41.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.