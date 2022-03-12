Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Materialise posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Materialise stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 260,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $994.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

