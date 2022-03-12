Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 747,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

