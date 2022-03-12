Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Maxim Group

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Shares of YTEN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.