Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 310,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,476. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

YTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

