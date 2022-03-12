Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $657,262.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $657,262.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

