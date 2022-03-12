Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 14,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,875,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a market cap of $766.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 223,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

