Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.85. 74,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.