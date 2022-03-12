XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $117.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 44,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.