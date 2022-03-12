XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,140. XOMA has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of -123.05 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

