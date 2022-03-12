Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Issues Earnings Results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,260. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,677.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 294,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 149,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.