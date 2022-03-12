Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ earnings. Xenetic Biosciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenetic Biosciences.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO remained flat at $$0.93 on Friday. 31,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,862. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

