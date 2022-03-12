Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ earnings. Xenetic Biosciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenetic Biosciences.
Shares of NASDAQ XBIO remained flat at $$0.93 on Friday. 31,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,862. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.51.
About Xenetic Biosciences (Get Rating)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
