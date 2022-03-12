World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $179.50

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $179.50, but opened at $169.17. World Acceptance shares last traded at $165.34, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average is $207.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

