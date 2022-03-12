Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Mithun Banarjee Sells 7,042 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WK stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

