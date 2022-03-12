Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,141 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,831 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.