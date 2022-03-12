Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,259 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.