William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZY. HSBC raised Zymergen from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Zymergen stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

