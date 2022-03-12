Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Head-To-Head Review

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21% CSP -1.70% -4.08% -2.16%

This table compares Widepoint and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $180.34 million 0.22 $10.32 million $1.04 4.19 CSP $49.21 million 0.69 $700,000.00 ($0.20) -37.35

Widepoint has higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Widepoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Widepoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Widepoint and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Widepoint beats CSP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

