Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 7th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TSE:WPM traded down C$1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,887. The company has a market cap of C$27.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.