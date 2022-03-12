Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

WPM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,377. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,214,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

