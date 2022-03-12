Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
WPM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,377. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,214,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
