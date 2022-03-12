Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

