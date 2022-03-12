Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,810. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.