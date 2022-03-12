Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.29. The company had a trading volume of 761,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.97. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

