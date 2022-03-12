Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.39.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Welltower has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

