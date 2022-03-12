Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.39.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Welltower has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

