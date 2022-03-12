Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $69.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.14.

NYSE OKE opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

