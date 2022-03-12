Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

3/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $491.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $560.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $610.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $606.00 to $603.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $322.38 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.14 and its 200-day moving average is $502.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

