WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $8.11 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,043,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

