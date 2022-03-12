WC Walker & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,948,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

