Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

NYSE WPCB remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. 22,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,147. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.