Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Wajax from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of WJX opened at C$20.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.77. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$29.67. The stock has a market cap of C$433.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

