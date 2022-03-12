W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

