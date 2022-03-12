Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

VG stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,632. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

