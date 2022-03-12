Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 2,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

