Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vita Coco updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.06) EPS.
COCO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94.
In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on COCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
