Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

JOET stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. 11,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

