VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CDC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 151,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,758. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

