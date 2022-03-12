Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$28.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.25. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

