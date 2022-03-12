Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $207.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.