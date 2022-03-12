Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

