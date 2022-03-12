Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group cut their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 2,391,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,171. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 353.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 142,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

