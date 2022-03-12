VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $339.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
