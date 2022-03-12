VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $339.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

