Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $141,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 399,299 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $211.99. 5,509,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

