Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.37. 7,883,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.29 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.