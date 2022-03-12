Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $32,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $103.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

