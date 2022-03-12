Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.5% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.95. The stock had a trading volume of 648,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.79 and a 200-day moving average of $244.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

