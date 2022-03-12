Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $374.92 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $344.80 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.