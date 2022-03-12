Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average is $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

